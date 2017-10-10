Ikea on Amazon? Swedish firm to test sales in online stores
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
STOCKHOLM — Ikea will start selling furniture through third-party
Kaisa Lyckdal, spokeswoman for the Swedish home furnishing giant, says the aim is to start a trial in 2018 and that Ikea is "curious" as to how to broaden its sales base.
Lyckdal said Tuesday in an email to The Associated Press that Ikea would "develop it over the coming years."
However, Ikea's main focus "remains of course with our existing sales channels," including its own