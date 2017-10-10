News / World

Image of Asia: A whisper between brother, sister in Nepal

An elderly Nepalese man whispers into the ear of his sister while selling flowers on a street in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Bhaktapur was one of the worst hit in the April 25, 2015 earthquake, with many lives lost and hundreds of houses and Cultural heritage sites destroyed. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Niranjan Shrestha, an elderly Nepalese man whispers into his sister's ear while selling flowers on a street in Bhaktapur.

Bhaktapur was one of the worst-hit cities in the April 25, 2015, Nepal earthquake, with many lives lost and hundreds of houses and cultural heritage sites destroyed.



