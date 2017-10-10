Judge rules UK government wrongly imprisoned torture victims
LONDON — Britain's High Court has ruled that the government unlawfully imprisoned victims of torture in immigration detention
Judge Duncan Ouseley ruled Tuesday in
The claimants argued that a policy introduced in September 2016 had led to many detainees, including victims of trafficking, no longer being recognized as torture victims.
The policy narrowed the definition of torture to cover only acts committed by state agents or terrorist groups holding territory rather than by any individual or group.
The judge ruled that the policy excluded individuals who had experienced "severe pain and suffering" and were "particularly vulnerable to harm in detention."