Jury clears 1 officer, deadlocks on other in shooting trial

PITTSBURGH — A jury has cleared one Pittsburgh police officer and deadlocked on charges against a second in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a black man paralyzed when he was shot during a traffic stop.

Jurors returned the partial verdict Monday, three days after they told the federal judge they were deadlocked in the lawsuit filed by 24-year-old Leon Ford against white officers David Derbish and Andrew Miller.

The officers say Derbish shot Ford five times during the November 2012 traffic stop because Ford tried to drive away as they struggled inside Ford's vehicle.

But Ford says the car was inadvertently knocked into gear.

Jurors were deadlocked on the excessive force charges against Derbish. They cleared Miller of assault and battery charges.