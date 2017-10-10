Justices to hear argument in states' disputes over water

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hear a decades-long dispute between Florida and Georgia over water rights.

The justices on Tuesday issued a brief order in a lawsuit that Florida filed at the high court challenging water use by its neighbour .

The court set not set a date for arguments in the case.

A lawyer appointed by the court to oversee the suit recommended that the justices side with Georgia. Florida has objected to the lawyer's recommendation.

The states' battle over water use dates back to 1990 and involves the river basin that includes western Georgia, eastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.