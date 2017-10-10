Las Vegas massacre victim remembered in Tennessee as hero

BIG SANDY, Tenn. — A registered nurse who died protecting his wife during the Las Vegas shooting massacre is being remembered in Tennessee.

At the funeral Tuesday for Sonny Melton, Kris Gulish said his brother-in-law was a hero. He called him a country boy from small town, U.S.A., who touched the entire nation simply by being himself.

Melton was humble, knew everybody, and was known for his grin, Gulish said.

The last act of the 29-year-old nurse was to shield his wife, orthopedic surgeon Heather Melton.