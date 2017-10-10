Lawyer: Filipino doctor to fight US extradition, terror case

MANILA, Philippines — A lawyer says a Filipino doctor is denying that he helped finance disrupted attacks in New York City and will fight extradition to the United States.

Lawyer Dalomilang Parahiman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his client, Russell Salic, donated money to charity but not to terrorists. His lawyer says the 37-year-old Muslim renounces terrorism and has never held a gun in his life.

U.S. officials said last week Salic was one of three IS sympathizers who plotted attacks at New York City concert venues, subway stations and Times Square last year before U.S. agents thwarted the plot.