Lawyer: Man jumped on hood of school bus to avoid being hit

PARKVILLE, Md. — A motorist accused of obstructing a school bus driver says through a lawyer he tried to stop the bus to complain a student passenger threw a bottle at his windshield, then was forced to jump on its hood when the bus began moving.

Baltimore County Police arrested 68-year-old Leverne Doran on Thursday and charged him with disorderly conduct, obstructing a school bus driver and other charges, court records show. A video shows Doran clinging to the front of the moving bus, banging on the hood.