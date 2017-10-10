Lawyers for Canadian cite mental illness in NY terror case

NEW YORK — Attorneys for a Canadian citizen accused of plotting a terrorist attack on Times Square say he has a history of drug abuse and psychological problems.

The claims were made last year when the lawyers for Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy complained about his conditions at a federal jail in Manhattan, according to court papers made public this week.

They said the 19-year-old El Bahnasawy was suffering from "significant mental health issues" while being held in a high-security unit. A separate filing described him as fighting a drug addiction.

The assertions add a layer of complexity to a case that the government kept secret until Friday, when the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan announced that Bahnasawy had been arrested in New Jersey in May 2016.