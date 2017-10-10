Markets Right Now: Stocks move higher in midday trading
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as Wal-Mart and major airlines post solid gains.
Wal-Mart jumped 4.4
United Continental rose 5.6
Energy companies were also higher as crude oil and natural gas prices rose. ConocoPhillips rose 1.3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and consumer products makers.
Energy companies were also higher in early trading Tuesday as crude oil and natural gas prices rose.
Wal-Mart was up 3.7
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 49 points, or 0.2