Markets Right Now: Stocks move higher in midday trading

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as Wal-Mart and major airlines post solid gains.

Wal-Mart jumped 4.4 per cent Tuesday after the giant retailer said it expected a 40 per cent surge in online sales next year.

United Continental rose 5.6 per cent and American Airlines climbed 4.8 per cent after delivering strong forecasts for the third quarter.

Energy companies were also higher as crude oil and natural gas prices rose. ConocoPhillips rose 1.3 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,546.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 22,789. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,575.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and consumer products makers.

Energy companies were also higher in early trading Tuesday as crude oil and natural gas prices rose.

Wal-Mart was up 3.7 per cent after the giant retailer said it expected a 40 per cent surge in online sales next year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,551.