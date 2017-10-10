Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab centre
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery
Trump visited Lily's Place in Huntington on Tuesday. The
Lily's Place Executive Director Rebecca Crowder was part of a group of experts and people affected by drug addiction who were to the White House last month.
During her trip Tuesday, the first lady told Crowder, "I want to hear what I can do to help."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has the nation's highest rate of babies born addicted to drugs.
