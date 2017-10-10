Mexico man gets 430 years in border murders of 11 women

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua say they have won a 430-year prison sentence against a man convicted of killing 11 young women near Ciudad Juarez between 2009 and 2012.

The area across the border from El Paso, Texas, has been notorious for serial killings of women since 1993.

The prosecutors' office said Monday that Pedro Payan Gloria drugged the women, forced them to prostitute themselves and sell drugs, and then killed them when they were no longer of use. Some victims were as young as 15.

The women's skeletal remains were found in early 2012 in fields in the Juarez Valley, a largely agricultural area.