Mexico's rights agency: Gov't didn't protect 2,038 displaced

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says the government failed to protect 2,038 people who have been displaced from the mountains of Sinaloa state by drug gang violence starting about five years ago.

The commission called on state and local authorities Tuesday to provide aid to victims forced out of the townships of Sinaloa de Leyva and Choix in 2012.

Sinaloa is home to what was once Mexico's most powerful drug cartel. But internal disputes and turf wars presumably led the Sinaloa Cartel to use violence and threats to intimidate residents who did not support its efforts to transport drugs.