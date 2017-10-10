Official says Egypt to expand buffer zone along Gaza boarder
CAIRO — An Egyptian official says the military has bulldozed at least 140 homes and more than 200 acres along the Gaza Strip border in efforts to expand a buffer zone that aims to reduce weapon smuggling and illegal militant crossings.
The governor of Northern Sinai province, Maj. Gen. Abdel-Fatah Hathour, told The Associated Press on Monday that the military began more than three weeks ago the third phase of a building-free zone with no trees, 1,500
He says the government has promised to compensate those who lost their homes and farms. However, a tribal leader, Sheikh Issa Karafin, said some evacuees haven't received the money yet.
Egypt has been working since October 2014 to create the zone along the Gaza border.