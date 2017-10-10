Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Missouri abortion law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri over new abortion regulations passed during the last legislative session.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the two organizations argue that the laws severely restrict access to safe abortions.

The laws passed during a special session this summer include several new requirements, such as annual state health inspections and giving the attorney general new power to prosecute people who violate the laws.