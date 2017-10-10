Push to name street for abolitionists instead of slaver
A
A
Share via Email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The city council in Providence is considering whether to remove a slave trader's name from a street and rename it for a prominent abolitionist black couple.
Magee Street is only one block long, but it has a notable tenant: Brown University's faculty club.
The street was named in 1805 for William Fairchild Megee, who embarked on a slave-trading voyage to Senegal the same year.
A local group that promotes African-American history proposed changing it to Bannister Street to
A couple who live around the corner but own a carriage house with a Magee Street address say it will cost them thousands of dollars to change their business address.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb
-
Halifax man accused of throwing wooden sign at barking pooch, dog suffers life-threatening injuries
-
Halifax, Dartmouth both in top-five of rattiest cities in Atlantic Canada
-
New look for licences and photo ID cards coming to Nova Scotia