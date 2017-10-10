Russian warplane crashes during takeoff in Syria, killing 2
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's Ministry of
The ministry says in a short statement the jet skidded of the runway during takeoff on Tuesday at the Hemeimeem air base near Syria's coast.
Russian news agencies quoted the ministry as saying the cause could have been technical malfunction.
Russia joined the war in Syria in September 2015, backing President Bashar Assad's forces and tipping the balance of power in his
Russian warplanes have been carrying out intense airstrikes in recent weeks against the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, where government forces are advancing against IS along the western bank of the Euphrates.
Russian warplanes have also been attacking insurgent positions in northern Syria.