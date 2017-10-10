Sri Lanka police arrest opposition lawmakers over protest
A
A
Share via Email
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka police have arrested three prominent opposition lawmakers, including the son of former president, for leading a protest against government plans to privatize an airport named after the former strongman.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara says Namal Rajapaksa, the son of ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested on Tuesday along with three other lawmakers and three more opposition politicians.
Police have previously arrested 28 suspects following last Friday's protest which saw opposition supporters clash with police who fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who protested the government's plans to privatize the airport located in the hometown of Rajapaksa.
The government has said the $210 million (US dollars) airport is a white elephant built during Rajapaksa's regime and that it was considering selling shares to an Indian investor.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb
-
Halifax man accused of throwing wooden sign at barking pooch, dog suffers life-threatening injuries
-
Halifax, Dartmouth both in top-five of rattiest cities in Atlantic Canada
-
New look for licences and photo ID cards coming to Nova Scotia