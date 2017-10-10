Swiss arrest 2 Tunisians over suspected links to terrorism

GENEVA — Police in southern Switzerland have detained two Tunisian asylum-seekers on suspected links to foreign extremism.

The Swiss Federal Police say in a statement Tuesday that they ordered the arrests two days earlier in the southern town of Chiasso, near the Italian border.

The statement said the two were detained because they posed a potential risk to Swiss domestic security "in connection with terrorist activities abroad." It did not elaborate.

Word of the arrests comes a day after Italian authorities said Anis Hanachi, a 25-year-old Tunisian terror suspect who was arrested in northern Italy, had fought in Syria.