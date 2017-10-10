Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old student accused of fatally shooting a Texas Tech University police officer at the campus police station.
University officials identified the suspect Monday night as Hollis Daniels.
In a statement, the university says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and — upon entering the room — found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then brought the suspect to the police station.
While at the station, Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer. The suspect was later apprehended near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Texas Tech officials initially issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, urging those on campus "to take shelter in a safe location."
