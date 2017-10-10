The Latest: Alaska school cleared after lockdown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska school lockdown (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Authorities have reopened a school and other buildings locked down on Alaska's Kodiak Island following a student's comments about shooting up the campus.

Kodiak police say in a statement issued Tuesday midmorning that more information about the lockdown will be provided after all relevant information is collected and responders are debriefed.

Kodiak Police Chief Ronda Wallace told The Associated Press earlier Tuesday that police went to the high school and middle school campus around 9 a.m. after school officials reported a student's statements overheard by a substitute teacher. A nearby elementary school also was placed under lockdown.

Wallace said the student was heard saying "something to do with losing it and shooting up the school."

Kodiak is located about 250 miles southwest of Anchorage. There about 650 students at Kodiak High School.

9:55 a.m.

