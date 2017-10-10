The Latest: Black driver shot by cop confident in retrial

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the split verdict in the civil rights lawsuit filed by Leon Ford, a black man shot by a white Pittsburgh police officer during a November 2012 traffic stop (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A black Pittsburgh man shot and paralyzed by a white city police officer during a 2012 traffic stop says he's "confident the truth will come out" during the second trial of his civil rights lawsuit against the officer.

Twenty-four-year-old Leon Ford made that comment after a federal court jury deadlocked Tuesday on an excessive force claim against Officer David Derbish. The same jury cleared a second white officer accused in the lawsuit of assault and battery stemming from the same traffic stop.

A judge hopes to schedule a retrial on Ford's claim against Derbish early next year.

The officers say Derbish shot Ford because Ford tried to drive away as they struggled inside Ford's vehicle. But Ford says the car was inadvertently knocked into gear as police struggled to pull him from the vehicle after mistaking him for a wanted gang member.

___

11:15 a.m.

___

8:45 a.m.

