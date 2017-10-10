The Latest: Kenya president accuses Odinga of wasting money

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on Kenya's presidential election (all times local):

___

7 p.m.

Kenya's president is accusing opposition leader Raila Odinga of causing the country to waste millions of dollars on a new election that Odinga now says he won't contest.

Odinga has withdrawn from the Oct. 26 vote, saying the election commission has not made needed changes to avoid the "illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Twitter that "what is the justice in the act of withdrawing from an election after causing Kenyans to use Kenya shillings 12 billion?" ($116 million)

Kenyatta says the vote will go ahead, while the election commission says it is meeting with its legal team on the way forward.

___

6:35 p.m.

Kenya's president says the Oct. 26 election will go ahead despite the withdrawal of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta on Tuesday told supporters that "there is nowhere the constitution says Raila Amollo Odinga has to be on the ballot."

Odinga has pulled out of vote and said Kenya's election commission did not make the changes needed to avoid the "illegalities" the Supreme Court cited when it nullified Kenyatta's win in the August election.

It was Odinga's legal challenge that led the court to nullify the election and order a new one. Odinga had alleged manipulation of election results.

The election commission now says it is meeting with its legal team about the way forward.

___

5 p.m.

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the country's Supreme Court, saying the election commission has not made the changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote.

Odinga made the surprise announcement Tuesday. It was his legal challenge that led the court to nullify the Aug. 8 election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won.

The court also ordered a new election, which is set for Oct. 26. It was the first time a court had overturned the results of a presidential election in Africa.