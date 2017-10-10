The Latest: Man appears in court in airport explosive case

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on a man accused of leaving an explosive device at a North Carolina airport (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A man accused of leaving an explosive device at a North Carolina airport has been assigned a defence attorney at an initial court appearance.

The federal court docket says that Michael Christopher Estes was advised of his rights and charges by a federal magistrate judge Tuesday. He's accused of attempted malicious use of explosive materials and unlawful possession of explosives at an airport.

Authorities found the Mason jar filled with explosive chemicals Friday at the Asheville airport and rendered it safe. Estes was arrested the next day.

A federal public defender assigned to the case, Fredilyn Sison, didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

09:45 a.m.

Federal agents have accused a man of planting a mason jar filled with explosive chemicals and nails at a western North Carolina airport last week.

Court documents released Tuesday accuse Michael Christopher Estes of attempted malicious use of explosive materials and unlawful possession of explosives at an airport.

The criminal complaint written by an FBI agent says investigators found a mason jar containing ammonium nitrate, nails and a shotgun cartridge Friday at the Asheville airport. Authorities rendered the device safe after it was left near a terminal entrance.