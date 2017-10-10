The Latest: Massachusetts officer killed in crash comes home
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Latest on the death of a Massachusetts police officer (all times local):
2 p.m.
The body of a Massachusetts police officer who died a day after a being involved in a traffic crash in New Hampshire has been returned to the city where he worked.
A hearse carrying the body of Somerville Officer Louis Remigio was escorted by dozens of police officers from multiple departments from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to a Somerville funeral home on Tuesday afternoon.
The 55-year-old Remigio, of Tewksbury, died late Monday after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.
Police say Remigio was heading south on his motorcycle when he was struck by a car driven by an 18-year-old Burlington, Massachusetts man whose car was apparently racing another vehicle when it crossed from the northbound to the southbound lanes.
___
7:25 a.m.
A Massachusetts police officer struck by another vehicle while riding his motorcycle in New Hampshire has died.
Somerville police announced Tuesday that Officer Louis Remigio died Monday night. Remigio, a 30-year veteran, sustained severe injuries in the crash in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Sunday. He was off-duty.
Somerville Chief David Fallon said in a statement that the 55-year-old Remigio "was tough yet kind, empathetic, and fair."
Mayor Joseph Curtatone says Remigio's loss is "immeasurable."
Remigio, who lived in Tewksbury, was struck just after 9 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 95 south by an 18-year-old Burlington, Massachusetts resident who police say may have been racing other vehicles when he crossed into oncoming traffic.
The teen was released on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment Oct. 20 on charges including felony reckless conduct.
