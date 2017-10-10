The Latest: Ophelia set to become hurricane later in week

MIAMI — The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

11 a.m.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is becoming better organized far out in the eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Ophelia was located about 780 miles (1,260 kilometres ) west-southwest of the Azores. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and is moving southeast at about 5 mph (7 kph).

Forecasters at the Miami centre say Ophelia should gain muscle over the next 48 hours en route to becoming a hurricane sometime Thursday.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect with the storm far out at sea.

___

5 a.m.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it spins far out over the Atlantic.

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Tuesday are near 50 mph (85 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday.

The storm is centred about 790 miles (1,270 kilometres ) west-southwest of the Azores and is moving southeast near 3 mph (6 kph).