The Latest: Skier dies in southwestern Montana avalanche

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Latest on a fatal avalanche in southwestern Montana (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says a woman died in a weekend avalanche in southwestern Montana.

Officials say two skiers were ascending a steep, narrow gully on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range on Saturday when they triggered a slide that fully buried the woman and partially buried a man. He could not find her and hiked out of the area.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue recovered the victim's body on Monday. She was covered by 3 feet of snow. Her name has not been released.

