The Latest: Swiss arrest brother of alleged Marseille killer

GENEVA — The Latest on the detaining of what Swiss police called terrorism suspects (all times local):

5 p.m.

Swiss police say they have detained a brother of the Tunisian man who allegedly stabbed to death two women in southeast France last week.

Fedpol national police said the man was a brother of terror suspect Ahmed Hanachi, who French officials say killed two women in Marseille on Oct. 1. The man was detained with a female companion.

A Fedpol statement said the brother was "known to foreign police services for his links to the jihadist terrorist movement." However, it added: "For now, his role, if any, in the Marseille attack is not clear."

Police have ordered the expulsion of the brother and the woman to Tunisia for security and administrative reasons. No international arrest warrant was outstanding for either of them. They were being held in custody pending possible appeals.

The two, who were not identified, were arrested Sunday at a centre for asylum-seekers in the southern town of Chiasso.

___

1 p.m.

Police in southern Switzerland have detained two Tunisian asylum-seekers on suspected links to foreign extremism.

The Swiss Federal Police say in a statement Tuesday that they ordered the arrests two days earlier in the southern town of Chiasso, near the Italian border.

The statement said the two were detained because they posed a potential risk to Swiss domestic security "in connection with terrorist activities abroad." It did not elaborate.

Word of the arrests comes a day after Italian authorities said Anis Hanachi, a 25-year-old Tunisian terror suspect who was arrested in northern Italy, had fought in Syria.