The Latest: Vegas police defend changes in shooting timeline

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A top Las Vegas police official is defending changes in the timeline of a mass shooting from a high-rise hotel that killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 at a country music festival more than a week ago.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo told The Associated Press on Tuesday that dozens of investigators are using multiple sources of information including surveillance video, computers, police body-worn cameras, cellphones, interviews and people's perceptions.

Fasulo says not all clocks are in sync with each other.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Monday changed the timeline, telling reporters that a hotel security guard was shot just before 10 p.m. Oct. 1, and that shooter Stephen Paddock then spent 10 minutes shooting into a concert crowd before killing himself.

The sheriff says officers arrived a short time later.

Fasulo says police got to Paddock's 32nd floor room as fast as they possibly could.

____

12:07 a.m.

More than a week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, investigators are still stumped about what led a high-stakes gambler to kill 58 people and wound hundreds of others at a country music concert.

It's an answer they may never find.

The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than a thousand leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances and social behaviour . But the typical investigative avenues that have previously helped uncover motives in past shootings have yielded few clues.