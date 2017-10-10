Turkmenistan's president ends welfare subsidies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Turkmenistan's president has ordered an end to free natural gas, electricity and water, which residents of the ex-Soviet nation have enjoyed for a quarter century.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the move would encourage a more rational use of the Central Asian nation's resources. Tuesday's move comes as the gas-rich desert nation has faced economic troubles because of a slump in global energy prices.

Berdymukhamedov has ruled Turkmenistan since 2006, when he assumed power after the death of his autocratic predecessor. He has established an elaborate personality cult of his own.