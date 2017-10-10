Vegans protest North Carolina whole-animal butchery class
A
A
Share via Email
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Vegans are protesting a whole-animal butchery class in a North Carolina city, and the person behind the class says she has received death threats.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Natalie Bogwalker says she's receiving emails and threatening phone calls. Bogwalker is the director of Wild Abundance, a school teaching a variety of skills. In early November, the school plans to host a weekend class, Cycles of Life, that teaches students how to slaughter a 100-pound sheep and then use the entirety of the animal.
A release from the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, which circulates statements from often-anonymous animal rights groups, earlier this month expressed outrage over the class.
A petition on Care2 Petitions calls for the school to be shut down.
___
Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax man accused of throwing wooden sign at barking pooch, dog suffers life-threatening injuries
-
New look for licences and photo ID cards coming to Nova Scotia
-
Halifax, Dartmouth both in top-five of rattiest cities in Atlantic Canada
-
Update: Why Alex Trebek doesn't seem to be rooting for latest Jeopardy winner