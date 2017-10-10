Vietnam Airlines, Air France sign co-operation agreement
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam's flag carrier and Air France have signed an agreement to deepen their
Vietnam Airlines and Air France have been
Under the agreement, which begins in November, Vietnam Airlines passengers will be able to connect to 70 European destinations, up from 14, and Air France passengers will be able to reach 20 Vietnamese destinations, up from three.
Vietnam received 10 million foreign tourists in 2016, up 26