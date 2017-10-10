Woman loses bid to get back 84 Great Danes seized by state

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home has been denied her request to have the dogs returned or rehomed.

A judge says in an order dated Friday releasing the dogs to Christina Fay and other people would require further transport of them and possibly another confiscation of them if she's convicted of animal cruelty charges.

Fay says she took care of the dogs on her property in Wolfeboro before they were taken by the state. Authorities say the dogs were living in filth and suffering from sores, infections and other health problems.

Fay has pleaded not guilty to 12 animal cruelty charges and faces trial Oct. 16.