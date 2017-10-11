10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. DEATH TOLL RISES AS CALIF. WILDFIRES FLARE UP ANEW

The massive blazes have killed at least 21 people and destroyed some 3,500 homes and businesses, many in Sonoma's wine country.

2. LOVED ONES SEARCH FOR HUNDREDS MISSING IN FIRES

The Sonoma County sheriff says 380 people are unaccounted for in the hard-hit county.

3. WHAT POLL REVEALS ABOUT TRUMP'S NKOREA THREATS

The president's hostile comments have made tensions between the U.S. and Pyongyang worse, say two thirds of respondents in an AP-NORC poll.

4. QUESTIONS SWIRL OVER WEINSTEIN COMPLICITY

Claims that Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment behaviour was a Hollywood "open secret" draw closer scrutiny.

5. WHY US DEMANDS PUT NAFTA IN DANGER

President Trump considers abandoning the North American Free Trade Agreement if he can't get major trade concessions from Mexico and Canada.

6. WHO SAYS HE GAVE WARNING ABOUT LAS VEGAS SHOOTER

A maintenance worker says he alerted hotel dispatchers about a gunman who had opened fire on a security guard some six minutes before unleashing a deadly barrage into a music festival crowd.

7. 'I AM DEEPLY HUMBLED AND ALSO OVERJOYED'

African-American novelist Jesmyn Ward says winning a MacArthur fellowship gives her time and freedom — "the two most important gifts you can give to an artist."

8. REPORT CALLS FOR OIL TRAIN SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

More frequent, thorough inspections of railroad tracks are needed to prevent potentially catastrophic oil and ethanol train crashes, the National Academies of Sciences reports.

9. MEMOIR GIVES BLUNT TAKE ON YEAR IN SPACE

Among other nuggets, Scott Kelly recounts dumpster diving on the International Space Station for discarded meals after a resupply mission failed.

10. LEGAL EXPERTS SPLIT ON NFL PLAYER PUNISHMENT