10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES DEATH TOLL EXPECTED TO RISE

The fast-moving blazes, many of which tore through the wine country of Sonoma and Napa counties, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and businesses and left at least 17 people dead.

2. WHAT COULD CAUSE WILDFIRES

A discarded cigarette, a downed powerline, a car's backfire or a chainsaw's pull. Just about anything that can cause a spark could start an out-of-control blaze.

3. HOTEL QUESTIONS REVISED TIMELINE BY POLICE OF VEGAS MASSACRE

An MGM Resorts International spokeswoman says the company, which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel where the gunman stayed, believes "what is currently being expressed may not be accurate."

4. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The president will pitch his tax plan as a boon for truckers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — the latest stop on a cross-country tour aimed at selling his tax reform proposal.

5. PUERTO RICANS LEAVE EN MASSE AS HURRICANE WOES LINGER

With conditions still grim back home — about 85 per cent lacking electricity and 40 per cent without running water — tens of thousands have fled to the U.S. mainland.

6. CRITICS SAY TRUMP BIRTH CONTROL RULE IGNORES SCIENCE

Some doctors and researchers say it overlooks known benefits of contraception while selectively citing data that raise doubts about effectiveness and safety.

7. LATEST REVELATIONS MAY SEAL WEINSTEIN'S FATE IN HOLLYWOOD

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie add their own accounts to a deluge of sexual harassment and assault accusations against the disgraced movie mogul.

8. VIDEO OF FATAL ATTACK ON KIM JONG NAM SHOWN AT MURDER TRIAL

Security footage shows the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader being accosted at a Malaysian airport and two female suspects hurrying away afterward.

9. NFL MAY CHANGE POLICY THAT PLAYERS 'SHOULD' STAND FOR ANTHEM

An NFL spokesman sidesteps a question of whether "should" would be changed to "must" when owners meet in New York next week.

10. WHY UNITED STATES MISSED THE WORLD CUP