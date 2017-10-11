An Australian court considers: Can dual citizens make laws?
CANBERRA, Australia — As Australia's High Court considers the fate of seven lawmakers who could lose their seats because they also hold foreign citizenship, some in the nation of immigrants wonder whether it's time to nix a
Critics have long argued the unusual restriction could pose problems for a multicultural country with one of the highest immigration rates in the Western world.
The ban also raises questions about how fair it is that the citizenship policies of other countries could decide whether an Australian citizen can run for Parliament.
The High Court this week is exploring the ban in the case of seven lawmakers whose potential disqualification from Parliament could cost the government its slim legislative majority.
