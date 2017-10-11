Asian shares rise after Dow index in US hits new record high
HONG KONG — Asian stocks advanced Wednesday after Wall Street's main index closed at a fresh record high and Spain's Catalonia crisis eased after an independence leader backed away from plans to break away immediately.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose further a day after its highest close in 21 years, adding 0.3
GLOBAL OUTLOOK: Sentiment brightened after the International Monetary Fund's raised its latest forecast for global growth to 3.6
SPANISH TURMOIL: Catalonia's president backed away from plans to immediately break away from Spain following results of a disputed Oct. 1 referendum in
MARKET VIEW: Investors in mainland China and Hong Kong are starting to sit tight ahead of a Communist Party meeting that begins next week, when Beijing is expected to outline policy goals. "There's still lack of momentum to go further, I think, especially with the national congress coming up soon," said Jackson Wong of Huarong International Securities. "There's a lot more waiting than aggressive buying at this point."
US DATA: Markets will be watching for the release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes later in the day for new hints on the U.S. central bank's stance on interest rates, which many analysts expect will be raised one more time by the end of the year. Also on the horizon are the first corporate earnings as the U.S. quarterly reporting season gets underway.
WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks finished on a high note again, with the Dow Jones industrial average gaining 0.3
ENERGY: Oil futures extended gains. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 16 cents to $51.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added $1.34, or 2.7
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.40 yen from 112.44 yen in late trading Tuesday. The euro was up to $1.1814 from $1.1808 after hitting an intraday high of $1.1829 following Puigdemont's speech.