Belgian authorities charge man over 2016 airport bomb attack
BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities say they have charged a man with terror
The Federal Prosecutor's office said Wednesday that a Belgian national identified as 39-year-old Brahim T. was charged with "participation in the activities of a terrorist group, terrorist murder, attempted terrorist murder," either in a direct role or as an accomplice.
He is scheduled to appear in a Brussels court within five days.
Belgium has been on high alert since suicide attackers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and a subway station on March 22 last year.
