Belgian authorities charge man over 2016 airport bomb attack

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities say they have charged a man with terror offences linked to the deadly suicide bomb attack on the Brussels airport in March 2016.

The Federal Prosecutor's office said Wednesday that a Belgian national identified as 39-year-old Brahim T. was charged with "participation in the activities of a terrorist group, terrorist murder, attempted terrorist murder," either in a direct role or as an accomplice.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brussels court within five days.