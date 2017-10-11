Boston museum gets major gift of Dutch, Flemish masterpieces

Boston's Museum of Fine Arts is getting a gift of more than 100 17th century Dutch and Flemish art masterpieces including what's considered one of the finest privately-owned Rembrandt portraits.

The donation of 113 works by 76 artists announced Wednesday includes a research library and funding to establish a Center for Netherlandish Art at the museum, the first of its kind in the U.S.

The commitment comes from Boston-area collectors Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo, and Susan and Matthew Weatherbie.

It is the largest gift of European paintings in the museum's history.

It includes works by Gerrit Dou, Peter Paul Rubens and Jan Brueghel the Elder, and is made up of portraits, landscapes, seascapes, still lifes and more.