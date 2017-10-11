Assets of ex-Brazilian president frozen over refinery deal

SAO PAULO — A Brazilian court has ordered ex-President Dilma Rousseff's assets frozen in connection with an estimated $580 million loss at state oil company Petrobras resulting from the purchase of an oil refinery in Pasadena, Texas.

Wednesday's ruling also orders a freezing of assets for a former head of Petrobras and three members of its board of directors.

Court justice Vital do Rego said there were signs of "intentional mismanagement to cover up irregularities." The one-year freeze covers assets that could be used to recoup the loss.

Rousseff was board chair when the purchase was initiated in 2006. She said in a statement that there was "no evidence of illicit acts" and that she would appeal the ruling.