Denmark wants to boost defence spending by 20 per cent

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's
centre
-right, minority government wants to boost the NATO country's
defence
budget by 20
per cent
over the next six years to allow for more troops and hardware, including tanks and artillery, in reaction to Russia's military buildup in the Baltic Sea region.
Defence
Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen says the budget would be increased by 4.8 billion kroner ($760 million) each year until 2023.
The Danish
defence
budget is currently 21.7 billion kroner ($3.4 billion) or 1.17
per cent
of the country's gross domestic product. The proposed boost would still fall short of NATO's guideline that member nations spend 2
per cent
of its GDP on
defence
.
The proposal, which replaces the current five-year
defence
budget that ends in December, must be approved by Parliament. No date for a vote has been set.