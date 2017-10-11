Documents: Police did little to stop Waco biker showdown

FORT WORTH, Texas — Evidence from prosecutors shows that state and local law enforcement had overwhelming intelligence of impending violence at a May, 2015 showdown between rival biker gangs in Waco, Texas, and did little to prevent the meeting taking place.

A trove of documents provided to The Associated Press also shows that a state police agent who spoke to the Twin Peaks restaurant owner three days before nine bikers died in the shootout, did not report any request to cancel the event.