Documents: Police did little to stop Waco biker showdown

HOLD FOR STORY BY EMILY SCHMALL, This image from a May 17, 2015 police Dash-cam video shows the the scene in a parking lot of Twin Peaks restaurant after a shooting between two rival biker gangs in Waco, Texas. Law enforcement did nothing on the day to stop a meeting in Waco, Texas in 2015 that erupted into the deadliest shootout between biker gangs in U.S. history, even though they had detailed advance intelligence that the encounter between the Cossacks and Bandidos was likely to turn violent, according to a review by The Associated Press of a trove of evidence compiled by prosecutors for use in state trials of 154 bikers. (Waco Police Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Evidence from prosecutors shows that state and local law enforcement had overwhelming intelligence of impending violence at a May, 2015 showdown between rival biker gangs in Waco, Texas, and did little to prevent the meeting taking place.

A trove of documents provided to The Associated Press also shows that a state police agent who spoke to the Twin Peaks restaurant owner three days before nine bikers died in the shootout, did not report any request to cancel the event.

While state and local authorities deliberately arrived at the restaurant in force, a federal official closely involved in biker prosecutions says their investigators did not know about the meeting or imminent violence. The official requested anonymity because jury selection began this week in the first trial of a Waco biker.

