Envoy says US co-operation helped reduce attacks in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey — The U.S. ambassador to Turkey says he hopes the two countries can quickly resolve a spat over the arrest of a U.S. consulate staffer, stressing that
The U.S. suspended most visa services for Turkish citizens after Turkish authorities arrested a Turkish employee at the American consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup. Turkey retaliated by halting visas services in the U.S.
Ambassador John Bass told reporters Wednesday that the embassy hasn't received evidence supporting the allegations.
Bass said close security