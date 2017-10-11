Ex-Obama officials to brief Democrats on Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON — Former Obama administration officials who played central roles in brokering the Iran nuclear agreement are scheduled to brief congressional Democrats on the merits of the international accord as President Donald Trump prepares to announce a decision that could lead to an unraveling of the pact.

A brief description of the closed-door briefing slated for Wednesday afternoon shows former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, and Wendy Sherman, the former undersecretary of state for political affairs, are speaking.

Also participating are Gerard Araud, France's ambassador to the U.S.; Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the U.S.; and Peter Wittig, Germany's ambassador to the U.S. All three countries are parties to the accord.