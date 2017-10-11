News / World

Firefighters: Burned woman said 'Eric' set her on fire

Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham listens in his Batesville, Miss., courtroom, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, as Panola County District Attorney John Champion presents his opening arguments in the capital murder trial of Quinton Tellis, 29, who is charged with burning 19-year-old Jessica Chambers, to death almost three years ago. Chambers was on fire when she was discovered, next to her burning car along a back road in Courtland, Miss., Dec. 6, 2014. Tellis has pleaded not guilty to murder. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)

BATESVILLE, Miss. — Firefighters who talked to a severely burned Mississippi woman say the victim, who later died of her injuries, told them that someone named Eric set her on fire.

Several firefighters testified Tuesday and Wednesday in the trial of Quinton Tellis in Batesville, Mississippi, about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Tellis has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of the 19-year-old Chambers, who authorities said was found with burns on 93 per cent of her body on Dec. 6, 2014, in Courtland, Mississippi. Prosecutors say Tellis set Chambers and her car on fire in a rural back road and left her to die.

The defence maintains that Tellis has been falsely accused, and that Chambers' dying statement to firefighters shows the killer was someone else.

