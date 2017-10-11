Girl placed in juvenile program after Michigan boy's suicide

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Prosecutors say a girl charged after a social media prank led an 11-year-old Michigan boy to take his own life has been placed in a juvenile court program.

Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese (Wee-SEE) said Wednesday that the placement came after a hearing Friday. He said the girl was charged with malicious use of telecommunications services for making a false death report and using a computer to commit a misdemeanour .

Details about the program weren't released.

Tysen Benz was found hanging in his room in March in Marquette after seeing posts and texts that his 13-year-old girlfriend killed herself. The posts were a prank.