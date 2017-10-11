Glacier National Park sets annual attendance record

KALISPELL, Mont. — National Park Service statistics show that more than 3 million people visited Glacier National Park so far this year, making 2017 the busiest year in park history.

The Flathead Beacon reported (http://bit.ly/2hAjN7X ) Tuesday that 3.3 million people had visited the park through September, a nearly 13- per cent increase during the same nine-month period in 2016. Last year, the park fell short of the 3 million mark by just 37,000 visitors.

Total visitation in September, however, was down compared to the same month last year due to a fire that closed a large swath of the west side of the park, including the popular Going-to-the-Sun Road.

___