Glacier National Park sets annual attendance record
KALISPELL, Mont. — National Park Service statistics show that more than 3 million people visited Glacier National Park so far this year, making 2017 the busiest year in park history.
The Flathead Beacon reported (http://bit.ly/2hAjN7X ) Tuesday that 3.3 million people had visited the park through September, a nearly 13-
Total visitation in September, however, was down compared to the same month last year due to a fire that closed a large swath of the west side of the park, including the popular Going-to-the-Sun Road.
