How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes drifted back to record highs Wednesday as investors got ready for another round of corporate reports to begin. Technology, health care and household goods companies all rose.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 4.60 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,555.24.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 42.21 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,872.89.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 16.30 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,603.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.08 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,506.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.91 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 99.22 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 13.37 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 3.29 points, or 0.2 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 316.41 points, or 14.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,110.29 points, or 15.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,220.43 points, or 22.7 per cent .