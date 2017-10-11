Impeach Trump? House Dem offers resolution and withdraws it

WASHINGTON — A House Democrat has offered a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump. He withdrew it before action was taken, but says he'll do it again and intends to eventually force a vote.

Texas Rep. Al Green presented the 15-page articles of impeachment to the House Wednesday.

Using a special procedure, he could have forced a vote on the resolution. He said in an interview that for now, he just wants to bring his effort to the attention of fellow lawmakers and voters.

His impeachment resolution doesn't accuse Trump of crimes, which Green argues is not needed for impeachment.