Indiana awards $275,000 to boost 7 preservation projects

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is awarding more than $275,000 to give a boost to seven preservation projects around the state.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the grants from the National Park Service will be matched by $249,000 in local and private funds.

The DNR, which announced the grants Tuesday, says the funding includes more than $24,000 that the city of Vincennes will use to assess renovation plans for an ornate neo-classical revival style building that houses the historic city's police department.

Ball State University's archaeology department is getting $48,000 for an archaeological survey of 900 acres of northern Indiana's Fulton County.